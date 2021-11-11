There's plenty true crime shows to binge on Amazon Prime. Photo credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

10 of the most popular true crime series streaming on Amazon Prime Video - according to Rotten Tomatoes

True crime documentaries continue to rise in popularity, but with such a selection, which are the highest rated series and docs to watch on the streaming service?

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:19 am

With such a strong list of true crime documentaries now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, you’d be forgiven for feeling a tad overwhelmed by choice.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases, whatever your favourite is, the popularity of true crime can’t be denied. The want for more true crime has risen significantly in the last five years, and for fans of the genre, Amazon Prime has a treasure chest of superb documentaries.

If you’re looking to find the perfect doc to suits your taste, take a look at our list of the highest rated true crime documentaries now streaming on the streaming service, based on viewer ratings from popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.

These are the best true crime podcasts to listen to on Apple Podcasts

10 of the best true crime series on Netflix

The best true crime documentaries on Netflix about serial killers

1. Cold Case Files (2017)

Cold Case Files sees long unresolved cold cases reexamined using forensic advances and new evidence.

Photo: A&E Network/Amazon Prime

Photo Sales

2. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (2020)

After nearly 40 years of silence, Elizabeth Kendall - Ted Bundy's former girlfriend - and her daughter Molly share their experiences of their life with the notorious serial killer.

Photo: Amazon Prime

Photo Sales

3. The Last Narc (2020)

Former cartel insiders divulge the bone-chilling details behind the notorious murder and kidnapping of DEA Agent "Kiki" Camarena.

Photo: Amazon Prime/Eli Holzmann and Aaron Saidman

Photo Sales

4. You Belong to Me: Sex, Race and Murder in the South

You Belong to Me: Sex, Race and Murder in the South look to reveal the hidden truths of the 1952 case of Ruby McCollum - the richest African American woman in Suwannee County who shot White physician and politician Clifford Leroy Adams with a revolver.

Photo: Hummingbird Film Productions/Amazon Prime

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3