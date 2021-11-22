Netflix has changed the way the world watches television since its popularity boom in 2010, with millions of us getting through hours of binge worthy TV every month, as we discover what is next on our binge list.
There’s never been more choice when it comes to what to watch, from TV shows and documentaries to films and original series.
It’s no wonder Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.
With the festive season peeking around the corner, Netflix’s new additions in December promise to be full of cheer – or incredibly gripping and binge-worthy.
Here are 10 of the best new shows and films on Netflix this month. In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.