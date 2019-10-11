Fancy taking part in a fundraising firewalk in Fife?

Brave fundraisers are being invited to firewalk next month to raise money for Fife’s Maggie’s Centre.

The Maggie’s Fife Firewalk is taking place on November 14 at Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch at 6.30pm.

There is a £25 registration fee to take part with the aim of raising £100 for Maggie’s Fife.

The event is run by the Phoenix Firewalk run by qualified instructors who have led hundreds of people across the hot coals.

Taking part not only helps participants to raise money for their chosen charity, but also enables them to break through barriers whether that be fear, limiting beliefs or other situations which they may have found holding them back.

To register for the firewalk visit: maggiescentres.org/fifefirewalk