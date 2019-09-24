Falkirk Stadium to host Nerf foam dart event

Ever thought of taking over an entire sports stadium for a Nerf gun party?

Edinburgh-based company Foam Dart Thunder has done just that, and will be hosting a takeover of Falkirk Stadium on October 5.

Now locals are invited to come along and join in the fun.

David Nimmo, from Foam Dart Thunder, said: “We have developed a very special event format where the action movees away from the pitch and into the stands and the concourses below.

“After our initial 2018 event at Easter Road, the home of Hibernian FC, we have now developed what we like to think is one of the United Kingdom’s most unique foam dart battle experiences.

“The customer feedback from our first stadium takeover was incredible, so we are excited to be running another at the Falkirk Stadium.”

Three two-hour sessions are set to take place at the stadium and the events include a number of individual and team-based games designed to suit all ability levels.

Participants should bring along their favourite Nerf blaster and eyewear – clearly marked with their name – and the event organisers have 15,000 foam darts to be used by those taking part.

For safety reasons, the event is for those over six years old, and anyone under the age of eight will need to be accompanied by a paying adult.

David added: “We actively encourage mums and dads to get involved for a memorable family experience!”

Tickets for the event are priced at £25.

For full details and ticket information visit www.foamdartthunder.com