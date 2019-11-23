Falkirk Fair Saturday events for St Andrew’s Day

Scotland’s second nationwide Fair Saturday is coming to Falkirk this St Andrew’s Day, with events to raise funds to promote culture and the arts.

St Andrew’s Fair Saturday (November 30) will also support the #OneKindAct campaign, which asks the people of Scotland to make someone’s day with an act of kindness.

There are more than 120 events across Scotland, and three in Falkirk, each promoting fairness and sharing and fundraising for social causes.

Local events include -

St Andrew’s Day at Dawson Community Centre, Falkirk, raising money for SKT (1pm); Cruithne: Scottish Contemporary Music at The Wheatsheaf, Falkirk, raising money for Cyrenians for the Homeless (4pm); and St Andrew’s Fair Saturday Celebration Fest at Bowhouse Community Hall, Grangemouth, raising money for Strathcarron Hospice, Denny (10am).

The global Fair Saturday movement began in Spain in 2014 and aims to have a positive impact on society by driving social empathy through the arts and culture.

The full programme is now available on the St Andrew’s Fair Saturday website at standrews.fairsaturday.org/



