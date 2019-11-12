Falkirk district named among UK’s top five festive postcodes

Falkirk district is one of the jolliest places in the UK when it comes to celebrating the season of goodwill, according to new research.

Online event ticketing platform TicketSource has been making a list and checking it twice to find out which postcodes are the most obsessed with Christmas.

It turns out one of those is Falkirk, where an average of 1672 people bought briefs for a Christmas event held between January 2017 and December this year.

The area ranked third in the overall standings, behind first-placed Crewe, where 2604 people on average attend festive-themed celebrations, and York in second.

As the season of tinsel and turkey approaches, many have already started booking tickets for their favourite festive events, from carol concerts and pantomimes to lights switch-ons and visits to see old Saint Nick himself.

Other Scottish places to feature in the top 20 include Dundee in eighth position and 12th-placed Aberdeen.

When it comes to the number of events being held, however, Cardiff topped the tinsel chart with 103 Christmas attractions on offer and more than 140,000 tickets sold.

Festive fans in the Welsh capital are attending everything from Santa’s grotto to carols by candlelight to bask in the season of goodwill.

Terry Rosoman, of TicketSource, said: “It’s fantastic to see that so many people in the UK are getting into the spirit of the season.

“From Norwich to Newport, Christmas-lovers across the country are braving the cold in order to come out and see their local choirs, bands, theatre groups and many more seasonal shows and events, as everyone gets ready for the big ho, ho, ho.

“We’ve processed over £13.5 million worth of Christmas tickets in the last three years and helped in managing attendance for 3655 events, which just goes to show that the nation’s yuletide joy is as strong as ever!”

For more information visit www.ticketsource.co.uk.