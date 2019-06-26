Explore how Scotland inspired Game of Thrones at an iconic Edinburgh castle

Game of Thrones may have come to an end, but there are still plenty of things for fans hungry for more to get their teeth into.

The wildly popular television series often featured raiding hordes of seafaring warriors, imposing castles and a wall across the border to defend against barbarians.

Doune Castle was used in the Game of Thrones series.

And to Scots clued up on their history, a lot of this may have seemed familiar.

Author George R.R. Martin famously used Scotland as inspiration for his Westeros setting for the Song of Ice and Fire series, which inspired the show.

And now a talk at Lauriston Castle in Edinburgh is giving Game of Thrones and history enthusiasts alike a chance to explore the connection between Martin’s fictional world and true Scottish history.

“The North Remembers: The History Behind the Game of Thrones” is a special one-off event where host and historian David C. Weinczok uses the world of Game of Thrones to explore historical Scotland.

The talk will take place at Lauriston Castle.

Characters, geography and battle tactics

The celebrated writer and history expert will be comparing characters, geography, beasts of lore and battle tactics as he unravels Scotland’s fascinating past.

Weinczok, who has earned the nickname ‘The Castle Hunter’, has visited 400 castles in Scotland and is the author of an upcoming book, which shares its name with the talk.

He has also written articles for The Scots Magazine and History Today, and is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland.

“The North Remembers: The History Behind the Game of Thrones” takes place on Saturday July 6 at 10.30am.

Tickets cost £9 and can be purchased here.