Everything you need to know to Singalong to The Greatest Showman at Edinburgh Playhouse

SO FAR this year there have been 200 Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman performances across the country, tomorrow, 6 September you can join in with number 201 at The Playhouse.

After the success of the movie charting the success of PT Barnum and his launch into the new world of showbusiness, Singalonga Productions has added the title to their portfolio of shows such as Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music, Sing-a-long-a Grease and Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror Show.

Tomorrow, however, it’s time to cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson (…or maybe not) as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible - with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud as you want.

The unique interactive Sing-a-long-a show is a totally different way to enjoy this smash hit movie. So if you’ve not experienced a Sing-a-long-a before - now is the time.

“Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman is much more than ‘just a film’... It’s an event, an interactive experience and the most fun you can have with your clothes on,” declares the publicity blurb.

And while attendees are reminded it is a screening of the movie and not a live stage show, there are live elements and you have your part to play too.

Dress up in your best top hat and tails, add a beard if you fancy, and head to The Playhouse with your friends ready to sing your heart out.

Every performance starts with a Sing-a-long-a host who will warm up the audience, train them how to interact with the movie using the contents of their free props bag and explain how to heckle in all the right places, as well as judge the fancy dress competition.

As for the songs waiting to be joined in with, all the favourites will be there The Greatest Show, A Million Dreams, Come Alive, The Other Side, This Is Me, Rewrite the Stars, Tightrope and From Now On.

Sing-a-long-a was allegedly born in an old people’s home in Inverness where the nurses wanted to involve residents in an interactive group therapy.

They decided to screen Seven Brides For Seven Brothers and gave out song sheets so that everyone could sing-a-long.

The idea was then developed for the Sound of Music for London’s Gay and Lesbian Film Festival in 1999.

Sing-A-Long-A The Greatest Showman, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Friday 6 September, 7pm, £16, 0844-871 3014, www.atgtickets.com.edinburgh