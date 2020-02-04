Where in Scotland is The Witcher filmed? All the season 2 filming locations for the Netflix fantasy series

Production of season two of Netflix original series The Witcher has kicked off this month, and there is plenty of speculation about where the fantasy drama is being filmed.

The first series of the show, starring Henry Cavill in the lead role, was filmed in a series of European destinations, from Hungary to Poland and the Canary Islands.

Are you excited for the next season of The Witcher? (Photo: Netflix)

This time around, it’s rumoured The Witcher is coming to the UK as well as other European settings. Here’s all you need to know.

Where is the second season being filmed?

Filming for the second season of The Witcher will span over five and a half months, and is set to taking place in four key locations in Scotland, England, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, according to The Hook.

Known for its picturesque scenery, the series is looking to film on the picturesque Isle of Skye, which would provide the show with a backdrop of rugged, mountainous landscapes and medieval castles.

Another Netflix series, Daredevil, was also filmed on the Isle of Skye.

Stephen Surijik, director and producer, posted a picture to his Instagram page where he, and other crew members, can be seen near iconic Skye landmarks, Old Man of Storr and the Quiraing.

In the caption for the picture, Surijik wrote that he and his team were “scouting in the Scottish Highlands”.

The Witcher’s production team will also be using Arborfield Studios - 40 miles west of London - to build a massive town in one of the studios backlots, as reported by Redenian Intelligence.

Fans are theorising that the town will be set to represent Oxenfurt.

In season one, much of the show was filmed at Mafilm Studios near Budapest, so the London and Scottish sets might prove to be more familiar ground for the majority British cast.

When will Witcher season 2 be released?

With production on season two of the fantasy drama kicking off later this month on 17 February, there has been speculation placing the release of the second season in 2021, according to Variety.

Speaking to IGN, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said: “The truth is, [The Witcher] is an enormous show and it takes a long time and we realised in season one we were smashing down a lot of the post production process.

“And we want to make sure that everyone on our team gets the time to do their job and do it to the best of their ability. So we’re making sure we have a lot of built-in cushion time for season two so we don’t cram anything in at the last minute.”

The second season will have eight episodes, the same as season one.

What will the next instalment be about?

With the first season of The Witcher being loosely based on The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny collection of short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, the next instalment will also follow the writings of Sapkowski.

Speaking to Radio Times, Hissrich confirmed that the next season will use parts of those stories not told in the first season, as well as the first Witcher saga novel by Sapkowski, Blood of Elves.

“We will get into some stuff from Blood of Elves. But I also think there are things that we wanted to adapt from The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny that we didn’t have time to do,” Hissrich said.

In a different interview with Gamesradar, Hissrich said: “What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused.

“There’s a stronger driver in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come to fruition in season two.”