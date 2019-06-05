TV host Lorraine Kelly publishes self-help book

Lorraine Kelly has penned a self-help book, saying that despite her bubbly reputation “I have my off days”.

The television host has drawn on her own experience of getting her “shine back” after struggling with anxiety and the menopause.

Publishers said the book, entitled Shine, will be a “self-help book from the heart” and will “show readers how to live every day to the fullest”.

News of the book comes after Kelly hit the headlines when a judge in a tax tribunal case said that the Scottish star “presents a persona of herself”.

Kelly won the £1.2 million battle with HMRC, with the tax tribunal judge stating that she was not an ITV employee and she performed “the role of a friendly, chatty and fun personality”.

Announcing her book, the TV host said: “Women often ask me how I manage to keep my energy, positivity and enthusiasm up, day in, day out.

“To be honest, like all of us, I have my off days. I’ve suffered with anxiety and struggled with the menopause, but I’ve found ways to get my shine back.

“I want to share all of those experiences and the lessons I have learned with other women so that we can all make every day a little sunnier.”