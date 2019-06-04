Susan Boyle tour 2020: dates, venues and how to get tickets

Everything you need to know about the 2020 tour.

Scottish singer Susan Boyle has announced a tour to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of the memorable Britains Got Talent audition that made her famous.

She’ll be making her way around the UK, visiting 15 venues and bookending her tour with shows in Scotland.

When does it start?

The tour takes place in March 2020, kicking off on 3 March and ending on 25 March. Her debut performance will take place in Dundee before carrying on across the rest of the UK.

This marks Boyle’s return to touring after four years - her last tour in 2014 saw her travel around North America.

What are the venues and dates?

This is the full list of venues and dates of Susan Boyle's UK tour:

- Dundee, Dundee Caird Hall, 3 March 2020

- Glasgow, Glasgow SEC Auditorium, 4 March 2020

- Nottingham, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, 6 March 2020

- Woking, Woking New Victoria Theatre, 7 March 2020

- Bristol, Bristol The Hippodrome, 8 March 2020

- Cardiff, Cardiff St. David’s Hall, 10 March 2020

- Oxford, Oxford New Theatre, 12 March 2020

- Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions, 14 March 2020

- Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guild Hall, 15 March 2020

- Birmingham, Birmingham Symphony Hall, 17 March 2020

- Leicester, Leicester De Montfort Hall, 19 March 2020

- Newcastle, Newcastle O2 City Hall, 20 March 2020

- Manchester, Manchester Palace Theatre, 21 March 2020

- Liverpool, Liverpool Empire Theatre, 23 March 2020

- Edinburgh, Edinburgh Usher Hall, 25 March 2020

In her announcement for the tour, Boyle described Scotland as “one of the best audiences in the world”.

She said, “I am also excited to be able to perform songs that you wouldn't necessarily expect from me.

“I like to surprise, I surprised the world 10 years ago and I want to surprise my fans again with some unexpected songs and brand new material.”

How do I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale this Friday (7 June), and you can get them by heading to the tour website.