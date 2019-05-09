Summer Sessions: new acts announced for Edinburgh concerts

Have your say

More acts have been announced for Summer Sessions in Edinburgh this August.

Self Esteem (Florence + the Machine support); The Ninth Wave CHVRCHES support); Fatherson and Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly (James support) have been added to the bill.

READ MORE: Edinburgh fans snap up 12,000 Lewis Capaldi tickets in ‘seconds’

Summer Sessions in Edinburgh is set to be a highlight of 2019’s music calendar with sold out shows from Courteeners and Lewis Capaldi, and headline sets from Florence + the Machine, Primal Scream, CHVRCHES, James and Madness in Princes Street Gardens.

The event runs from August 7 to 18.

Tickets are on sale from www.SMMRSESSIONS.com.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.