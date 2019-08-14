Summer Sessions 2019: Madness at Princes Street Gardens set list and everything you need to know

Scotland’s Summer Sessions has returned to Edinburgh, bringing with it some of the biggest names in music.

The series of gigs once again takes place in Princes Street Gardens, and this year runs between 7 and 18 August, when the city’s nightlife is at its most vibrant thanks to the Edinburgh Festival.

This year’s Sessions are still set to feature headline performances from Lewis Capaldi, James, Courteeners, and Madness.

It’s not just the names topping the bill that you should be paying attention to. There’s also a strong line-up of supporting acts, with Johnny Marr, We Were Promised Jetpacks and Lightning Seeds all warming the crowd up at some point.

The sessions continue on Sunday night (18 August) with a headline performance from Madness.

The ska band band will be performing tracks from a career that spans over 40 years, including hits like 'Our House', 'One Step Beyond' and 'It Must Be Love'.

They’ll be supported by Liverpudlian rock band, The Lightning Seeds.

What might Madness play?

While promoters and the band are remaining tight-lipped about the set list for the Edinburgh gig, according to setlist.fm, Madness' "average" setlist in 2019 looks like this:

One Step Beyond, Embarrassment, The Prince, NW5, My Girl, My Girl 2, The Sun and the Rain, Bullingdon Boys, Wings of a Dove, Driving in My Car, One Better Day, Bed and Breakfast Man, In My Street, Shut Up, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, Our House, and It Must Be Love.

And for the encore: Madness and Night Boat to Cairo.

Tickets

Tickets for Madness' Summer Sessions gig are sold out.

Seating

The Summer Sessions concerts are all standing shows, meaning no seating is available.

Access to Princes Street Gardens Standing will be available on a first come, first served basis - additional space is available in the surrounding pathways and embankments within the standing area.

Those with VIP tickets have guaranteed access to the Inner Bowl, as well as an exclusive VIP bar, a variety of food offerings, seating, and flushing toilet facilities.

Getting there

With Princes Street Gardens being situated in the middle of Edinburgh, it is well served by public transport links, so getting to and from the concerts shouldn’t be too difficult.

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams both provide regular services directly outside the venue on Princes Street, and those travelling from further afield can make use of Edinburgh Bus Station and Waverley Train Station, both just a 10 minute walk from the venue.

While more environmentally friendly transport is always recommended, those still planning to drive to the event can make use of five car parks that are within a 20 minute walk.

Stage times for the Summer Sessions gigs are not being shared by the organisers. Doors open at 6pm.

For more information on travel to Summer Sessions Edinburgh, head to their website

Banned items

A number of items are prohibited from being taken into the concerts.

These include weapons of any kind, drones, professional cameras or cameras with removable lenses, flares, fireworks, and smoke emitting devices.

Bags larger than A3 will not be allowed into the event, and those found in possession of drugs will be charged by police (‘legal’ and herbal highs are also not permitted).

For a full list of prohibited items, head to the Summer Sessions website