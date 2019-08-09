Summer Sessions 2019: James at Princes Street Gardens set list and everything you need to know

Scotland’s Summer Sessions has returned to Edinburgh, bringing with it some of the biggest names in music.

The series of gigs once again takes place in Princes Street Gardens, and this year runs between 7 and 18 August, when the city’s nightlife is at its most vibrant thanks to the Edinburgh Festival.

This year’s Sessions will feature headline performances from Primal Scream, CHVRCHES, Lewis Capaldi, James, Courteeners and Madness.

It’s not just the names topping the bill that you should be paying attention to: there’s also a strong line-up of supporting acts, with Johnny Marr, We Were Promised Jetpacks and Lightning Seeds all warming the crowd up at some point.

The sessions continue on Thursday night (15 August) with a headline performance from James.

The Mancunians will be performing tracks from their 2018 album Living in Extraordinary Times, as well as hits from a career that stretches back nearly 40 years, including ‘Laid’ and ‘Sit Down’.

They’ll be supported by Kilmarnock alt-rockers Fatherson, as well as Southend singer-songwriter, Get Cape. Wear Cap. Fly.

What might James play?

While promoters and the band are remaining tight-lipped about the set list for the Edinburgh gig, according to setlist.fm, James' "average" setlist in 2019 looks like this:

Hank, All I'm Saying, What's It All About, Just Like Fred Astaire, Ring the Bells, Nothing but Love, Heads, Five-O, Leviathan, Sometimes (Lester Piggott), Laid, Picture of This Place, Come Home, Getting Away With It (All Messed Up), and Sound.

And for the encore: Many Faces.

Tickets

Tickets are still available, and are priced at £53.45.

You can purchase them through Ticketmaster.

Seating

The Summer Sessions concerts are all standing shows, meaning no seating is available.

Access to Princes Street Gardens Standing will be available on a first come, first served basis - additional space is available in the surrounding pathways and embankments within the standing area.

Those with VIP tickets have guaranteed access to the Inner Bowl, as well as an exclusive VIP bar, a variety of food offerings, seating, and flushing toilet facilities.

Getting there

With Princes Street Gardens being situated in the middle of Edinburgh, it is well served by public transport links, so getting to and from the concerts shouldn’t be too difficult.

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams both provide regular services directly outside the venue on Princes Street, and those travelling from further afield can make use of Edinburgh Bus Station and Waverley Train Station, both just a 10 minute walk from the venue.

While more environmentally friendly transport is always recommended, those still planning to drive to the event can make use of five car parks that are within a 20 minute walk.

Stage times for the Summer Sessions gigs are not being shared by the organisers. Doors open at 6pm.

For more information on travel to Summer Sessions Edinburgh, head to their website

Banned items

A number of items are prohibited from being taken into the concerts.

These include weapons of any kind, drones, professional cameras or cameras with removable lenses, flares, fireworks, and smoke emitting devices.

Bags larger than A3 will not be allowed into the event, and those found in possession of drugs will be charged by police (‘legal’ and herbal highs are also not permitted).

For a full list of prohibited items, head to the Summer Sessions website