Sports presenter Alex Scott joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Former footballer and sports presenter Alex Scott has said her "life will be made" if she gets to perform to a Beyonce song when she takes to the dance floor on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Arsenal captain and England football star was announced on BBC Radio 1Xtra today as the next celebrity to be competing.

Last year she competed in the Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief special, which she won alongside Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev.

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: YouTuber Saffron Barker is fourth contestant to join

The 34-year-old told Radio 1Xtra DJ Ace that she was most looking forward to dancing the Argentine tango.

She explained: "I'd say the one that gets me the most is the Argentine tango, just the passion and the energy in that dance."

The sports star revealed she is a huge Beyonce fan and said: "Everyone that knows me knows I love Beyonce so if I manage to walk out one week and dance to Beyonce my life is made."

Asked if she was "itchy" watching the women's team playing in this year's World Cup, she said "not at all".

She explained: "It was my decision to retire and I love the role that I'm in, I love the TV stuff I'm doing now and it's a new chapter for me."

On Monday a trio of Strictly contestants consisting of Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage and Paralympic champion Will Bayley, were announced.

Reality TV star Laing was confirmed on ITV's Loose Women and said he had struggled to keep the news a secret, especially from his mum.

He said he hoped his turn on the BBC One series would make her proud.

READ MORE: Motsi Mabuse confirmed as the new judge on Strictly Come Dancing

American star Visage, 50, is best known for being a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and has also appeared on the Ireland's Got Talent judging panel.

She said: : "I'm a woman that's 50 years old. I want to be out there representing women of a certain age.

"People say 'They're old, they can't do it anymore', but actually we can. We can do it great."

Viewers may also recognise her from her stint in the UK Celebrity Big Brother house in 2015.

Sports star Bayley, who was one of the stars of the London 2012 and Rio 2016 games, has suffered from arthrogryposis since birth. The rare condition affects all four of his limbs.

He said: "I'm so proud to be on the show, it's my family's favourite show. I have no dance experience at all, but I hope I can do well. I want to inspire people with a disability - that would mean a lot to me. I want to prove to people I can do this."

Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita is not a specific diagnosis, but is a term used to describe more than 300 conditions that cause multiple curved joints in areas of the body at birth.

The areas affected have severely restricted movement which leads to the tendons around the affected joint being unable to stretch to their normal length.

Other stars also confirmed include chef and philanthropist Emma, Viscountess Weymouth, footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, YouTuber Saffron Barker, actress Catherine Tyldesley, BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell and CBBC star Karim Zeroual.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli also make their return, alongside new addition Motsi Mabuse, the sister of Strictly professional Oti.

Motsi replaces Dame Darcey Bussell on the panel.