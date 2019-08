Have your say

US rockers Slipknot have announced UK tour dates for 2020.

The tour will come to The SSE Hydro, in Glasgow, on January 18.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 30, through Live Nation UK priced between £43.70 and £50.70.

Behemoth are special guests on all UK and European shows.

The band will also play Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham and London.

For more details on the Glasgow concert, visit www.thessehydro.com or call 0844 395 4000.