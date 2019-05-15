Sir Mick Jagger back dancing after heart surgery

Sir Mick Jagger appears to be back to full health while dancing around in a studio just weeks after undergoing heart surgery.

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones star was forced to postpone the band’s tour to have a heart valve replaced in New York around a month and a half ago.

In a video shared on his Twitter page today, the rock star is seen dancing energetically and jumping in front of a mirror in a dance studio.

His fans were delighted with the update, with many remarking on his “moves like Jagger”, referring to the Maroon 5 pop song.

Sir Mick was forced to postpone tour dates in the US and Canada, announcing he was “devastated” to let down fans.

A statement from the group on 30 March said: “Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment.”

Days after undergoing surgery in early April, he told fans he was “on the mend”, while also praising medical staff for their efforts.

On 11 April, he updated fans again with a picture of himself out and about taking a walk in a park.

The band were due to kick off the US and Canada leg of their No Filter tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on 20 April, finishing at the Burl’s Creek Even Grounds in Ontario, Canada, on 29 June.

