Pink at Glasgow’s Hampden Park: dates, times, how to get there and banned items

Pink is kicking off her Beautiful Trauma tour tonight (20 June) at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

For fans making their way to the Glasgow leg of the pop singer’s tour, this is everything you need to know.

Where and when is she playing?

Pink will be playing at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June.

The doors will open at 5:30pm and the opening act is set to begin their performance at approximately 6:50 - this is the same for both the Saturday and Sunday performance.

Tickets

There are tickets still available for both the Saturday and Sunday night, although ticket availability is low.

You can purchase tickets for the show on Ticketmaster. Prices range from £108 to £290.

Under 16s are required to be with an adult, and no under fives are allowed. In the Gold Circle/General Admission areas, over only over 14s are permitted.

Banned items

Hampden has a list of items banned from the show, so you should make sure not to bring any of the following with you:

- Air horns

- Cameras (including video cameras)

- Cigarettes (including e-cigarettes)

- Containers including bottles, cans and glasses

- Knives

- Large flag poles

- Laser pointers

- Prams and buggies

- Pyros, smoke cannisters and fireworks

- Spiked umbrellas

- Tools, such as hammers and wrenches

You are only allowed to bring one small bag or handbag with you, no larger than 30 x 30cm. Anything larger won’t be allowed into the stadium, and bags may be searched.

How to get there

Hampden Park allows gig-goers to access the stadium in a variety of ways, no matter how you decide to travel.

Car

The stadium can be found 5 minutes from Junction 1A of the M74.

Exit onto Polmadie Road/A728 and follow it as it merges onto Aikenhead Road.

Parking is restricted on event days.

Train

The stadium is roughly a five minute walk from Mount Florida and King’s Park train stations.

Trains to these stations run from Glasgow Central.

Bus

First Glasgow runs services from the City Centre to Hampden Park on a regular basis.

You want to look out for bus numbers 5, 6, 7, 7A, 34, 90 and 31.

Walking

For those who would rather leave the car at home and avoid the rush of public transport, the stadium is about a 45 minute walk from Glasgow city centre.