Pictures show spectacular scenes in Edinburgh as 40,000 gather for magical Torchlight Procession
The historic streets at the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town flowed with a flaming river of light tonight as an estimated 40,000 people gathered for the magical Torchlight Procession which begins Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.
At Holyrood Park where the procession culminated, torchbearers made the shape of two people reaching out a hand in friendship representing the theme of this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, Be Together. The scene was captured from a helicopter above. Here are some of tonight's best pictures...
1. Fire-Throwers
Fire-throwing artists and drummers led the 'river of light' to Holyrood Park, where event organisers say about 40,000 people gathered to create a symbol of friendship against the backdrop of the city.
The sold-out Torchlight Procession, in partnership with VisitScotland, marks the start of the Hogmanay celebrations with all eyes on Edinburgh as the city welcomes visitors from around the world. Pic: Ian Georgeson