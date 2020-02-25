New TV show seeks Edinburgh homeowners to uncover hidden treasures during house clear outs - here's how to apply

Do you have a house to clear out?

Television producers are searching for people who are clearing out their homes in the Edinburgh area to take part in a new series about uncovering hidden treasures.

The heartwarming show, being made by STV Productions, will focus on people who are downsizing, emigrating or have inherited a property - or indeed need to clear out their house for any other reason.

It will be fronted by expert auctioneer Angus Ashworth, who will help bring to life the human story of these house clearances during what is often an emotional time.

Hidden treasures

Every clearance can uncover treasures, such as Persian rugs gathering dust in the garage, war medals and wedding crystal forgotten in the loft, even fossils and rare collectables.

Those taking part will then be put in touch with Ryedale Auctioneers where they can decide if they want to go ahead with auction – and they might make a bit of cash along the way.

Every episode - to be made for Discovery-owned channel, Really, and STV - will tell stories and celebrate those hidden gems with the aim of creating a surprising and uplifting journey of discovery.

Presenter and Yorkshire auctioneer, Angus Ashworth, said: "I’m so delighted to be part of this new series.

"Clearing houses is something of a passion but equally I can’t wait to meet new people and hear their stories as we explore the contents of the houses, hopefully unearthing some hidden gems. It’s amazing what treasures can be found in amongst the clutter or hiding in an attic. If they’re there, we’ll find them.

"It’s a privilege to be invited into people’s homes and I’m sure there are lots of people out there who need help with a clearance – so please get in touch, we’d love to hear from you and have a chat."

If you'd like to take part in this new series, get in touch with takepart@clearout.tv or call 0141 300 3214 for an initial chat.