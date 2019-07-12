New Heart Scotland Drivetime presenter announced

Jennifer Reoch has been announced as the second presenter of the Heart's Scotland Drivetime show alongside Des Clarke.

The former TV presenter at STV who was the face of shows such as Live at Five, Scots In Paradise, Edinburgh Festival 2018 and the Scottish Children's Lottery, will be on air with Mr Clarke from Monday.

Speaking ahead of her first show, Ms Reoch said: “This is an absolute dream job for me and I could think of no one better to work with than the legendary Des Clarke."

Global have made the appointment following large scale cuts to local radio shows which have led to a networked breakfast show across all of Global's radio stations.

Des Clarke left Capital Breakfast in April to the drivetime spot on Heart following the announcement of the new network-wide breakfast show.

The total number of regional afternoon programmes have been halved, with Ms Reoch and Mr Clarke to take the reins of Heart's Scotland drivetime slot.

The Heart Scotland Drivetime show is on air from 4pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday.