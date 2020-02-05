Madonna tells Harry and Meghan not to move to 'boring' Canada - and offers New York pad

Have your say

Pop giant Madonna has told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to move to Canada because 'it is so boring there'.

The singer has offered to sublet her New York City apartment to the couple, who are to quit traditional royal life and split their time between Canada and the UK.

READ MORE: 17 things we used to do growing up in Scotland that kids won't do now



Speaking on Instagram, Madonna is seen getting ready in front of a mirror before chatting about her thoughts.

“Don’t run off to Canada,” she says. “It’s so boring there.

“I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West (CPW). It’s two bedrooms. It’s got the best view of Manhattan.”

She adds: “Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW."

Last week, Madonna, 61, made further cancellations on her Madame X tour, saying she needed to give herself time to recover because of "multiple injuries".

She apologised to fans expecting to head to the London Palladium shows.

READ MORE: Drunk Celtic fan had sex with taxi



Taking to social media, she said: "As you all know I have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover."

She added that "doing three shows in a row is too much on my body" and she has to rest after she has performed two concerts.

The concerts that were cancelled were on February 4 and February 11.

She said: "It's a miracle I have gotten this far but a lot has to do with the fact that I do six hours of rehab every day.

"Three hours before show and three after with multiple therapies.

"I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult parts of the show.

"This has helped enormously but I still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine."