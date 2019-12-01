Lewis Capaldi cancels three shows ahead of Edinburgh gig over health concerns

He is set to play Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Thursday but Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has been forced to cancel three of his UK gigs over health fears.

It is reported that medics are worried that the singer could lose his voice if he does not rest it urgently.

On 29 December at his show in Brixton the Grammy-nominated singer thanked fans for singing for him when he lost his voice and apologised to anyone he let down.

The charttopper was due to play Norwich last night, Nottingham on Monday 2 December and Sheffield on 3 December, but under doctor’s orders he has been forced to cancel them.

On Instagram Lewis said: "Last night in Brixton was one of the hardest performances I’ve had to do and thank you so, so much to everyone that came down and helped out with the tougher parts of some of those tunes.

"I’m so sorry that my voice wasn’t as up to it as I had hoped it would be.

"Hope I can come back and do that again for all of you.

"As you know, I have been struggling with my voice since touring in America and the European leg and much of this UK stretch of this tour has been difficult.

"I’ve had many URGENT check ups with various doctors and under each of their professional advisories I need to take it very easy and unfortunately have to cancel the next three shows.

"I desperately want to be able to perform every show I advertise and put on for you all.

"And I’m so sorry to everyone that bought tickets to the cancelled shows.

"Genuinely hate letting ANYONE down.”

At present, there is no news as to whether his show in Edinburgh this Thursday will be affected.