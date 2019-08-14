Lewis Capaldi apologies to his 'number one' beer brand after drinking a rival on Edinburgh stage

Have your say

Lewis Capaldi has publicly named Tennent’s as his favourite beer after being pictured with a can of Carlsberg at his Edinburgh Summer Sessions concert.

In a tweet to the brand, the Someone You Loved singer said: “They didn’t have any backstage you’ll always be my number one.”

Capaldi, from Whitburn, has played two sold-out gigs in Edinburgh this week.

On Tuesday, he admitted on stage that he had been drinking so much water that he had accidentally wet himself.

“If there’s anyone out there from the papers, please don’t mention that." he said.