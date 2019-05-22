Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife of having ‘painted on bruises’

Johnny Depp has accused ex-wife Amber Heard of having “painted-on bruises”, as he denied being physically abusive in newly filed court documents.

Hollywood actors Depp and Heard married in 2015 before an acrimonious divorce two years later, with both sides accusing the other of violence.

After Aquaman star Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in December last year, describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse, Depp launched a $50 million (£39m) defamation lawsuit against her.

Heard asked a judge in Virginia to dismiss the lawsuit, drawing a new response from Depp. The 55-year-old Pirates Of The Caribbean star wrote in a declaration: “I have denied Ms Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week. I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life.”

Depp added: “I never abused Ms Heard or any other woman.” He then went on to allege Heard was the aggressor in the relationship.

He said: “She was the perpetrator, and I was the victim. While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm.”

A lawyer for Heard, 33, denied the allegations and alluded to other legal actions Depp is involved in, with former lawyers and managers. In a statement to People magazine, Eric George said: “The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard.

“The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him – his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse – are not fooling anyone.”

Mr George added: “In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatise survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories.”

Depp and Heard started dating after meeting on the set of 2011 comedy The Rum Diary.

They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. In May 2016 Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp after accusing him of abuse, which he denied.

The couple settled their divorce out of court in 2017, with Heard donating her $7m settlement to charity.