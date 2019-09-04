Guilt: cast, plot and where to watch the Mark Bonnar-starring BBC drama set in Edinburgh

New black-comedy drama Guilt will air on BBC Two tonight, with an acclaimed line-up of Scottish actors.

Written by Neil Forsyth (Eric, Ernie And Me, Bob Servant), the four-part drama is the first to be commissioned for BBC Scotland’s new digital channel and it's the headline show for the channel’s autumn schedule.

The BBC Scotland drama has a strong undertone of black humour. (Picture: BBC)

It promises riveting plot twists and a strong vein of dark humour, with Edinburgh's streets as its backdrop. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast, the plot and where you can watch it.

Who stars in Guilt?

The drama stars Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe, Line Of Duty and Unforgotten) and Jamie Sives (Chernobyl, Frontier, Game Of Thrones) in leading roles as brothers.

Bonnar stars as high flying lawyer Max, and Sives plays his brother Jake, a record shop owner.

Jake (Jamie Sives), Max (Mark Bonnar) star in the new five-part drama, Guilt. (Picture: BBC/Expectation North/Happy Tramp/Mark Mainz)

The two actors have known each other since the were 11 years old and studying at Leith Academy in Edinburgh.

Also on the cast are: Emun Elliot (Filth, The Paradise) as private investigator Kenny and Sian Brooke (Sherlock) as Max's wife Claire.

Ruth Bradley (Primeval, Humans) stars as the American niece of Walter - the old man who was accidentally run over by Max and Jake. Ellie Haddington (Endeavour, Bad Girls) plays Walter's neighbour, Sheila.

Bill Paterson (Fleabag, Inside No.9) and Michael Nardone (Rellik, The Night Manager) are also on the cast list.

Mark Bonnar said: "I am hugely excited to be a part of Guilt and to be working with Neil again. The moment I read the first scene I was totally hooked.

“Neil has managed to write a captivating and breathless thriller which, even in its darkest, most dramatic moments, maintains a pitch black sense of humour. I don’t want to resort to hyperbole, but IT IS a total rollercoaster ride!"

Jamie Sives added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be involved in what I’m sure will be a cracking drama.

“Neil has written brilliant scripts for Guilt and I can’t wait to get tangled up in the web he has so expertly woven. Our director Rob McKillop is a special talent and everyone I’ve met so far on this project has been so enthusiastic about it."

What’s it about?

A co-commission with BBC Two and with support from Screen Scotland, Guilt is a twisting and unpredictable four-part drama.

It tells the story of two brothers whose lives are thrown into disarray after they accidentally run over and kill an old man in a residential street in Edinburgh while driving home from a wedding.

Uninsured and under the influence, Jake is persuaded by Max to cover up their deathly deed, and the brothers seem to get away with their crime.

However, as neighbours and relatives of the dead man begin to suspect his death wasn’t as innocent as it initially seemed, the brothers find their lives rapidly falling apart, as their actions begin to catch up with them.

Their increasingly desperate attempts to conceal their guilt lead them further into a world where everyone seems to have a hidden agenda and they discover they can trust no-one - including each other.

Where is it being filmed?

The drama is set in Edinburgh and the cast and crew were spotted in May on Charlotte Square as filming began.

However, due to budget restraints, much of the filming was done in East Kilbride, as a stand-in for Edinburgh's Leith district.

Where and when can I watch it?

Guilt premiered on Thursday 24 October at 10pm on BBC Scotland and the first episode will air tonight (Wednesday 30 October) on BBC Two. There are four episodes in the series - here's when you can catch the next episodes:



Episode 2 - BBC Scotland, Thursday 31 October at 10pm / BBC 2, Wednesday 6 October at 9pm

Episode 3 - BBC Scotland, Thursday 7 October at 10pm / BBC 2, Wednesday 13 November at 9pm

Episode 4 - BBC Scotland, Thursday 14 October at 10pm / BBC 2, Wednesday 20 November at 9pm