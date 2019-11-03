Glasgow-set Wild Rose among big winners at star-studded BAFTA Scotland Awards

Glasgow-set country music drama Wild Rose was the big winner at the star-studded BAFTA Scotland Awards - claiming three of the biggest prizes.

Irish star Jessie Buckley won the best film actress award, Glaswegian Nicole Taylor won the best film and TV writer award and London-born Tom Harper’s movie was named best feature film at the ceremony in Glasgow.

Stars of Outlander, Derry Girls and Line of Duty were among those to head down the red carpet and hand out awards.

Trainspotting and Boardwalk Empire star Kelly Macdonald was named best TV actress for her role as a grieving mother accused of revealing the secret identity of her son in BBC drama The Victim.

Former Eastenders star Alex Ferns was honoured as best TV actor for his role in the hit HBO drama Chernobyl.

The best film actor award was won by newcomer Lorn Madonald for his movie debut in the 1990s rave culture movie Beats, which was adapted from the hit stage play.

Wild Rose hailed as big winner at Glasgow-based Baftas. Picture: Aimee Spinks

Buckley, who played troubled singer was unable to attend the ceremony but sent a message, read out by co-star James Harkness, which said: “Thank you to Glagsow, for letting me into your hearts and for letting me traipse around in my cowboy boots. I love you to your bones.”

Harper, who shot Wild Rose on location across Glasgow, said: “The beauty of Nicole’s script is that it is very specific to Glasgow but has universal themes that connect us all.

“I was a bit nervous about making the film, but the city has got such heart, it welcomed us with open arms, we had so many great actors and musicians working on the film. It was so easy, in a sense.

“The response to the film has been so much better than we could have hoped for. When the film came out, audiences in Scotland led the charge.”

Macdonald, who has moved back from the United States before filming began on The Victim, said: “It really was a dream job. I love being in Scotland, I love seeing Scotland on film and being part of the community here.

“My character, Anna Dean, wasn’t really the lead role in The Victim. The strength of the show was that it was a real ensemble. You follow all the different characters and you switch allegiances. It was a real water-cooler show.”

Other winners

Former Rangers and Aberdeen footballer David Robertson collected an award for the BBC Scotland documentary on the new Indian football team Real Kashmir.

Robertson said: “When I arrived at Real Kashmir in January 2017 I wanted to get a flight home after about a week. I had thought everywhere in India was hot and exotic, but I quickly found out that it has four seasons and it can be bleaker than Scotland.

“We had no changing rooms and didn’t even have training kit. Now here we are. I think this tops everything else in my career.”

The stars of Still Game were out in force as the show was honoured for an outstanding contribution to television 20 years after Jack and Victor made their first appearances on screen.

However Greg Hemphill, who created Jack and Victor’s characters with Ford Kiernan, was unable to make the ceremony as he was in Los Angeles.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes for Still Game in a special video montage broadcast at the end of the awards, which also featured broadcasters Jackie Bird and Lorraine Kelly.