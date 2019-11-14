Glasgow Christmas Markets 2019: dates, opening times and everything you need to know

Glasgow’s Christmas markets are coming to town - here’s everything you need to know.

Glasgow has two main Christmas markets as usual this year, split between George Square and St Enoch Square. These traditional European-style markets are full of festive foodie treats, as well as unique Christmas gifts.

St Enoch Square market

The St Enoch Square Christmas Market will run from Saturday 9 November until Sunday 22 December from 9am – 10pm. At St Enoch Square, the Christmas village market is home to over 50 chalets selling food, gifts, and seasonal drinks.

Foodies can look forward to tucking into hot dishes such as crispy duck rotisserie, bratwurst sausage, crepes, hog roast and more.

Plus, for those visiting the Christmas Market, the St Enoch’s Centre has an accessible quiet room.

George Square market

The George Square Christmas Market will open on Sunday 24 November and run until Sunday 29 December from 10am – 10pm. This year it’ll be home to over 50 traders from across the globe, selling artisan food, drink and crafts.

Kids will love the vintage Helter Skelter and carousel, plus they can meet Santa, who will be handing out treats in the glow of the 15 metre Christmas tree. After shopping, visitors can relax in the German bars, which will be serving traditional beers and warming Glühwein.

A quiet room will also be available for visitors in the George Square Christmas Market.

Find out more about Glasgow's Christmas here.

