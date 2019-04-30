Former Falkirk Chilli Piper’s big night out

The founding member of popular pop and rock bagpipe ensemble The Red Hot Chilli Pipers has organised a star studded night in aid of Strathcarron Hospice..

Due to health reasons Stuart Cassells no longer plays the bagpipes, but he has used his show business connections to put together the Let Us Entertain You concert for the hospice at The Inchyra Grange Hotel on Friday, May 24, featuring singer Steve McCrorie and comedian Des Clarke.

Stuart said: “When my father-in-law passed away very suddenly just before Christmas last year at the age of 59, I thought I’d use my upcoming 40th birthday to do something good for a local charity that has always been close to my heart, Strathcarron Hospice.

“I have asked a couple of my showbiz friends to help me out to put together an incredible night at The Inchyra Grange.”

Visit www.strathcarronhospice.net for more.