Fans left furious as Glasgow Strictly Come Dancing show is cancelled

The Glasgow Strictly show has been cancelled due to a water leak.

The team at the SSE Hydro tweeted to say that the matinee show would be cancelled due to a water leak that affected the stage - the cause of which is unknown.

The matinee show - one of four performances due to take place this weekend - was scheduled to start at 1.30pm.

The SSE Hydro statement said: "We are sorry to say that due to a water leak which affected the stage area, today's matinee has had to be cancelled.

"The team worked hard to resolve the problem which became apparent shortly before doors opened. The cause of which is unknown.

"We are liaising with the promoter of the event to reschedule the show, however refunds are available from the point of purchase and we sincerely apologise to those affected."

Replies to the tweet showed audience members' anger at the lack of communication about the show being cancelled, and how some had been stuck outside the Hydro waiting in the rain.