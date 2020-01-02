Edinburgh Euromillions winner Jane Park shares emotional post about 2019 being 'worst year of life'

Britain's youngest Euromillions winner announced the terrible news she'd suffered a miscarriage back in November.

Edinburgh Euromillions winner Jane Park has shared an emotional social media post with fans. calling 2019 'without doubt the worst year of my life'.

Jane, 23, from Niddrie, announced in November that she had suffered a miscarriage after revealing in October that she was expecting her first child with a friend who she was not in a relationship with.

At the time of her pregnancy announcement, Jane said: “Seeing the positive-result pregnancy test was more exciting than seeing the winning numbers on my lottery ticket. It’s a crazy time but I’m so happy."

In the emotional Instagram post, which was uploaded on Wednesday, January 1, Jane wrote: "2019 has without a doubt been the worst year of my life, it has been a real rollercoaster and life really has tested me.

"I’ve without a doubt lost along the way but I’ve most certainly gained also! My friends and family are everything and I I don’t know where I’d be without them especially the past few months!

"Not going to dwell on the past as I’ve reflected on 2019 and brought into 2020 what I’ve needed to bring.

"I hope every single one of you has a brilliant year and achieve everything you want too!

"Life is what you really make of it, if you want something, go out and smash it! Here is a few of my favorite festive moments.

"Hope 2020 is a belter ❤️ x"

Alongside the message came several pictures of Jane throughout the year, including one at Easter Road and one at Christmas time.