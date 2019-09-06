Christmas at the Botanics 2019: Tickets, new installations and everything you need to know as the festive light show returns

Christmas at the Botanics is back for its third year in the capital.

This year's Christmas light show in Edinburgh's Botanic Gardens promises a fun family evening out. Launched in 2016, the walking route around the gardens includes a magical tunnel of light within the seventy-metre long famous Beech hedge, which will be adorned with thousands of pea lights.

As well as this established attraction and the popular Scented Fire Garden, new installations for this year include a Laser Garden where dancing lines of line will bounce across branches and the Festive Flotilla, where hundreds of glowing boats will bob on the shimmer surface of the pond.

Look out for larger than life icicles, neon spiral trees and the pièce de résistance - the festival finale, where brightly coloured projections will dance in time to classic Christmas music.

Visitors can end their evening with a spiced cider, mulled wine or hot chocolate around the fire pit.

When is it on?

Christmas at the Botanics. Picture: Greg Macvean Photography

This year's event will run from 22 November until 29 December, excluding 25-26 November, 2-3, 9-10 and 25 December. There are 11 entry times to start your trail, every 20 minutes from 16.40 with the last entry at 8pm. The Garden will close at 10pm on event nights.

Read more: Enchanted Forest to GlasGLOW: These are the best immersive sound and light walks to enjoy in Scotland this autumn

What to expect

The trail will light up the gardens with thousands of different lights, and is an ideal festive night out for family and friends in Edinburgh. It is an evening event and, being Scotland, visitors should dress warmly and prepare for rain by wearing waterproof clothing and footwear. There won't be access to the Glasshouses so there's no place to shelter if it rains and you're not prepared!

How much are tickets?

Christmas at the Botanics - the magical outdoor trail returns for the festive period this year. Payton Chalmers (7). Picture: Greg Macvean

Tickets are available to book now on the Royal Botanic Garden website and price are as follows:

Advance tickets: adult from £17, child from £11, family (which admits two adults and two children) from £52. Children under four and carers go free. Tickets can be printed at home or posted out.

Advanced booking is recommended as the ticket price will be more expensive on the night.

Note: a booking fee of £2 for print at home and £2.50 for first class post. Bookings can't be made in person just now.

Read more: Cathedral of Light to dazzle at Edinburgh botanics with 100,000 lights

