Brogan is Port William carnival queen

You always know summer is on the horizon when the village of Port William announces who will be its Carnival Queen!

This year the honour goes to Brogan Lockhart. Brogan, who wants to train as a paediatric nurse when she leaves school, is excited about being chosen for the prestigious role by the members of the Port William Community Association. Born and brought up in the popular seaside village, Brogan lists her hobbies as baby-sitting, dog-walking and volunteering for PIRSAC, the village’s volunteer lifeboat service.

Brogan said: “I love Carnival Week because of the variety of events that are put on every year. I am really looking forward to being this year’s Queen. It will give me the change to get to know a lot of folks. Especially visitors who make Carnival Week their annual holiday.”

Port William Carnival Week starts on August 3 and finishes on August 11.