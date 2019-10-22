Bonfire Night 2019: fireworks displays and events in Edinburgh

As 5th November is just around the corner, here are some Bonfire Night events happening in the Capital.

The dark nights and colder weather signal the start of the autumn festivities, with Bonfire night being a highlight for most people. And, with supermarkets banning the sale of fireworks, heading to an organised display is the best way to enjoy the night with family and friends. Edinburgh and the surrounding areas have a lot of bonfire night events planned – here are our pick of the best.

Picture: Hopetoun House

Fireworks Night at Dobbies Edinburgh

(1 November; Melville Nursery, Lasswade, Edinburgh EH18 1AZ)

Visitors are invited to enjoy a fun filled evening at Dobbies, which will play host to a range of street food vendors as well as a fireworks display, from 5.30-8.30pm.

Once the display is over, shoppers can visit the store to see the new Christmas range.

Ticket prices: Street Food and fireworks display ticket - Adults: £9.95, Kids: £6.95. Fireworks display only ticket: Adults: £5, kids: £3.

Hopetoun Fireworks & Bonfire Night 2019

(2 November; Queensferry, South Queensferry EH30 9RW)

Hopetoun House is celebrating its 10th year of Hopetoun Fireworks this year. From 4-8pm on Saturday 2 November, guests can enjoy games, cake, balloons and a brilliant fireworks display within the grounds of this picturesque estate.

Early bird tickets have now sold out, but full price options of £15 for adults and £8 for children are still available.

Mortonhall Bonfire Night

(2 November; 38 Mortonhall Gate, Frogston Road, Edinburgh EH16 6TJ)

Visitors or those staying at this south Edinburgh campsite can look forward to a “small but mighty” fireworks display from 7-9pm on Saturday 2 November.

Located in a country estate not far from the city centre, the campsite offers views of the Pentland Hills which make for a lovely fireworks backdrop.

More information can be found here.

Scottish Love in Action Fireworks Extravaganza

(3 November; Myreside Rd, Edinburgh EH10 5BZ)

After a sell-out success last year, Scottish Love in Action – which supports vulnerable children in India – are putting on two family-friendly firework displays this year.

The first show is from 4.30-5.15pm, with gates opening from 4pm and the second is from 7-7.45pm, with gates open from 6.30pm. Hot food and drinks will be available to help visitors keep warm.

Tickets are £8.50 per person, with family ticket discounts available. Children under two go free.

Deer Park Fireworks Display

(5 November; Deer Park Golf & Country Club, Golf Course Road, Livingston EH54 8AB)

The annual Deer Park Fireworks display kicks off at 7.30pm and will run until 11pm. Tickets are on sale now, with options for a hot buffet available if you’d like a bite to eat.

Display only tickets are £6 per person or £5 for a family of four. Display and dine tickets are £17 per adult and £10 for children.