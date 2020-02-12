Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway release dates and tickets for Thomas the Tank Engine days

The popular kids' day out is back, and tickets are selling fast.

Thomas the Tank Engine has been a childhood favourite for many throughout the years, and with the programme still going strong it's as popular with kids' today as it always has been.

If your little ones are keen to meet the famous blue steam engine then they can spend the day with him thanks to the Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway.

The popular Day out with Thomas runs on selected dates in the summer and autumn, and includes meeting Thomas and friends at the Bo'ness station as well as a train journey aboard Thomas.

Kids' can also looking forward to meeting the Fat Controller, enjoy unlimited mini steam train rides, take part in a magic and puppet show, visit the museum of Scottish Railways and play on the roundabout, bouncy castle and inflatable slide and swings at Bo'ness and Birkhill stations.

What are this year's dates?

Thomas and friends will be at Bo’ness on 16 and 17 May, 25 and 26 July and 5 and 6 September 2020 from 9.30am-4.30pm.

Ticket prices

The fare for anyone age two or over is £15 (no booking fee) and must be pre-booked, which can be done online here. The ticket price includes all entertainment and rides, with the full programme available online.

Those aged under two are free but will not be entitled to a seat, so many have to sit on a parent's knee.

