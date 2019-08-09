Björk Cornucopia tour 2019: how to get tickets for the Glasgow show

Have your say

Tickets for Björk's long-await UK and Ireland tour of her Cornucopia show have gone on sale.

The Icelandic singer brings the dazzling audio/visual show to Britain in November, performing just two dates in the UK before hopping across the Irish Sea for a Dublin gig.

Her first port of call will be London's O2 Arena on 18 November, before bringing the show to the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 25 November.

The three-date sojourn finishes up at the 3Arena in Dublin on 28 November.

The Cornucopia tour has been described as Björk's most elaborate stage concert yet.

It features The Hamrahlid Choir - an Icelandic 50-piece choir - as well as a 7-piece flute ensemble, percussionists, electronics and a number of bespoke instruments on a surround sound stage design.

The ambitious sound and light show is centred around 2017 album Utopia, and is directed by Argentine film director Lucrecia Martel, and even includes a reverb chamber in which Björk sings to mimic the way she usually composes her music.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Björk's Cornucopia tour can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the Glasgow date can be found here.