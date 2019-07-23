Billy Connolly to return to television screens for new docu-series, 'Billy Connolly’s Great American Trail'

Legendary Scottish comedian will be returning to TV for a new documentary series, despite his Parkinsons diagnosis.

According to The Sun, Connolly is set to head out on a trip across America for a new travel show for ITV.

Billy Connolly’s Great American Trail will air in three-parts, and will follow the route Scottish immigrants took back in the 18th century.

"After ITV producers offered him a new adventure in the US, where he has spent half his life living, he decided it was too good to miss,’ a source told the paper.

"It’s going to be welcome news for his fans who thought he was going to be retiring for good."

Connolly reportedly spent March and June filming in the US for the new series.

The Sex Lives of Bandages

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that cinemagoers will get one last chance to catch Connolly live, with an exclusive filmed performance of 'Billy Connolly: The Sex Life of Bandages'.

Sir Billy Connolly’s final stand-up tour will be shown in Vue cinemas across the UK on Thursday 10 October 2019, as part of a one-night-only screening.

Acting as a lasting tribute to his life and legacy, the brilliantly witty routine was filmed during his Australian tour in 2015, just a year before the comic retired from the stage, following his diagnosis with Parkinsons Disease.

We are delighted to bring this exclusive screening to venues across the UK," said Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue.

“The Sex Life of Bandages is a big screen tribute to an iconic funny-man whose sharp wit and anarchic storytelling is still as hilarious as ever.”

Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com or at your local venue.