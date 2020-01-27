Alan Carr is coming back to Edinburgh for first time in years - here's when tickets go on sale

Have your say

Telly funnyman Alan Carr is bringing his first live show in four years to Edinburgh in September, concert promoters have revealed.

The veteran comedian will return to the Edinburgh Playhouse with his show 'Not Again, Alan!' on Sunday 27 September 2020.

Tickets go on general on sale Wednesday 29 January 2020.

Not Again, Alan! is Alan’s fourth UK solo tour. Previous sold‐out tours include Tooth Fairy (2007), Spexy Beast (2011) and Yap, Yap, Yap! in 2015 – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

It’s been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series of his BAFTA award‐winning Channel 4 chat‐show Alan Carr Chatty Man.

His recent TV shows include There’s Something About Movie’s (Sky One), host of Kylie’s Secret Night (Channel 4), Alan Carr’s Celebrity Replay (ITV), host of I Don’t Like Monday(Channel 4), The Price Is Right (Channel 4) and Alan Carr’s Happy Hour (Channel 4).

Alan has also co‐hosted four Stand Up To Cancer live fundraising events for Channel 4 and can also regularly be heard on BBC Radio 2 where he presents numerous shows

thoughout the year with co‐host Mel Sykes.

Tickets go on general sale here from Wednesday 29 January 2020