A wizard themed mystery game is coming to Edinburgh - here's everything you need to know

The touring outdoor detective game is coming to the Capital in April.

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter and love a mystery then CluedUpp’s interactive game may be right up your street.

Described as a giant game of Cluedo, the outdoor detective game is inviting groups of friends or families to sign up in a race to be the first to solve a mystery.

When is it taking place?

CluedUpp is bringing its game of intrigue to Edinburgh on Saturday 18 April starting from 10am-1pm. The secret start location will be revealed two weeks before the game starts.

How does it work?

The team and CluedUpp said that the game will: “Transport you into a fantasy world of witchcraft and wizardry - our spell-binding detective experience will see 100's of players scrambling across town, hoping to solve the mystery in time. Can your team stalk the streets, solve the clues and crack the case before it's too late?”

Variations of the mysteries have been played by over 420,000 detectives in more than 38 countries worldwide, with the game – then titled ‘sneaky finders’ - visiting Edinburgh and Glasgow last summer.

Teams of two to six players need to buy tickets and register their ‘fantastically clever’ team name before downloading the game app to their phones. The detective game is self-guided and will see teams solve puzzles and games, and unlock evidence hidden all over the city in order to solve the mystery. Dressing up in your wizarding finest is encouraged as there are prizes up for grabs, including one for the best dressed team.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are on sale now and priced at £36 per team (of up to six people) and children under 16 can play as extra for free. Dogs can also come along as there is a prize for best K-9.

Read more: You can now play ‘wizard golf’ in Edinburgh - here’s everything you need to know