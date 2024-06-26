Emily Powell brings Tiree to Edinburgh in a new solo exhibition

An independent Edinburgh art gallery has announced details of a new solo exhibition from artist Emily Powell, following her painting residency on the isle of Tiree.Morningside Gallery will be home to Powell’s celebrated large-scale floral works, alongside evocative landscapes painted on Tiree, or as it is fondly known, ‘the land below the waves’.

Gallery owner Eileadh Swan has holidayed on the tiny Hebridean isle for many years, and suggested to Emily that she would love the light, space and landscape. With a keen sense of adventure, the artist set off for Tiree for two weeks of painting, with not much more than a van of blank canvases and a solo exhibition deadline, husband and two year old daughter in tow.

The resulting exhibition captures the essence of the island - big skies, deep turquoise seas, colourful boats bobbing in the harbour, and beaches of bleached white sand shimmering with the iridescence of long crushed shells. Each of Emily’s paintings express the joy that comes with being adventurous and taking risks, living fully as an artist and as a mother.

Emily will be in the gallery for a Private View of the exhibition on Friday 28th June, and the day before will visit Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People where she and Eileadh will judge a competition of artworks created by young patients.

Commenting on the launch, Morningside Gallery owner Eileadh Swan said: “We’re delighted to welcome Emily back to Morningside Gallery, this time for her first solo exhibition with us. Her joyful works have featured regularly in the gallery, most notably in windows throughout the months and years of lockdowns, connecting people and generating responses we have rarely seen before or since.

"Notes of appreciation appeared through our letter box from passers by, NHS staff, regular clients and children. That strangely distanced time has thankfully now passed, but the importance of warmth and human connection remains. We hope that everyone will feel some of Emily’s uplifting and positive energy through the work in this exhibition.”