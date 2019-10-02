Elfingrove by Itision: how to get tickets for the winter wonderland event at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Gallery

Have your say

Tickets for Elfingrove are on sale - here's everything you need to know about the event.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is to be transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas - and all believers are welcome to explore the new magical world.

The Glasgow museum's Grand Hall will be at the centre of festivities with spectacular sound and light shows promised as part of the experience.

As the name Elfingrove suggests, Saint Nicholas' loyal helpers will be present, while the museum's ancient residents will also be brought to life during the 60-90 minute immersive experience.

Gourmet street food stalls and a festive-themed bar will greet attendees following the show's "spectacular finale".

READ MORE: 13 of Scotland's spookiest places to visit this Halloween

Interested? Here's everything you need to know about buying tickets for the event.

How to get tickets

Early bird tickets are already on sale and available to purchase at itison.com/elfingrove. The website crashed earlier this morning due to demand, so buyers should be prepared for a frustrating wait.

The event runs from December 5 to December 23 - ticket buyers enter at 15 minutes from 5:30pm until 10:30pm.

Monday to Thursday (off-peak) tickets will cost adults £12 and children £8.

Friday to Sunday tickets, are slightly steeper, costing £16 for adults and £10 for children.

Children under the age of three attend for free.