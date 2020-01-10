Edinburgh Military tattoo explainer - tickets, dates, etc

Edinburgh’s Military Tattoo is one of the most hotly anticipated events on Scotland’s cultural calendar, drawing in flocks of locals and tourists each year.

Mixing traditional pipe and drums with pyrotechnics, projections and performers from around the world, it pays tribute to Scottish history while never seeming to get old.

Edinburgh's Tattoo is a thrilling tribute to traditional Scottish culture. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

This year, the show celebrates its “Platinum Edition” – the 70th show in its esteemed history.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Tattoo.

When is this year’s Military Tattoo?

Over the years, the show has grown to include perfomers from all over the world. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

This year’s Tattoo will run between Friday 7 August and Saturday 29 August.

Throughout August, The show takes place every weekday evening and twice on Saturdays, allowing for plenty of chances to catch it.

Each weekday performance begins at 9pm, with the Saturday shows starting at 7.15pm and 10.30pm.

The show is scheduled to last around 100 minutes from start to finish.

Queueing takes place along Johnston Terrace, with visitors advised to arrive at least 15 minutes before the performance is scheduled to begin.

In the seven decades since it began, not a single show of the Tattoo has ever been cancelled.

Where is it?

While locals will be well familiar with the setting, visitors from further afield may not:

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo takes place each year on the esplanade of Edinburgh castle.

The address, for those who will be relying on an app for directions, is Castlehill, Edinburgh, EH1 2NG.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme is “The Platinum Edition” as it celebrates 70 years of thrilling Edinburgh crowds.

The show will “pay homage to the Tattoo’s sustained legacy in Edinburgh over the past seven decades including its enduring ability to link the Armed Forces with society and bring people together to celebrate the cultures and heritage of allies and friends.”

The full line-up has yet to be revealed but they'll no doubt be going all out to mark the occasion.

Where can I watch it?

Tickets to the Tattoo are available now and can be purchased via the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo website, visiting the box office at 1-3 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh or by telephoning it on 0131 225 1188.

Prices range from £25 to £90 and hospitality package deals are available, starting from £130.

However, the Tattoo has sold out in advance every single year for the last decade, so it’s a good idea to book early if you want to see it in the flesh.

The grandstands around the esplanade were expanded in 2018, now seating over 8000 audience members.

Since 70s, around 250,000 people have taken in the live show each year, with around a third of them coming from Scotland, a third from elsewhere in the UK and a third from the rest of the world.

If you can’t make it along to the show itself, it is also broadcast live each year by the BBC with up to 100 million people taking in the performance across the world.