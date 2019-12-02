Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations 2019: 10 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

There's hardly a chance to catch your breath post-Christmas before it's time to gear up again for the biggest party of the year – Hogmanay.

From fancy gala dinners to traditional ceilidhs and raucous nightclubs, there's a New Year’s Eve celebration for everyone in Scotland’s capital.

The Edinburgh Street Party

(Princes Street, EH2 2AN)

The biggest party in Edinburgh will return as revellers flood Princes Street to ring in the New Year.

With Marc Almond, The Snuts, Idlewild and a whole host more bands taking to the stage, 2019's end of year bash promises to turn the city into one big dancefloor.

The party will be placed in the capable hands of Love Island DJs, The Mac Twins, before Mark Ronson takes over at midnight to provide the soundtrack to welcome in the new year.

50p from every ticket goes towards The Brain Tumour Charity.

Tickets are £30.50, party begins at 7.30pm, no entry after 10.30pm.

Casino Royale: New Year's Eve 007 Extravaganza

(The Jam House 5 Queen Street, EH2 1JE)

Nothing says glamour, style and charm like James Bond and this year, The Jam House will let Hogmanay revellers indulge in their 007 fantasies with a lavish Casino Royale celebration.

Whether you're a Daniel Craig, a Sean Connery, or even a George Lazenby, this is the place to don your finest tux or your most seductive cocktail dress and order yourself a well-shaken martini.

The six-course dinner menu will take its cues from Bond's many international adventures, while the band will keep things lively with hits from across the decades, as well as a few classic Bond-inspired numbers.

Naturally, the whole affair will be fancy dress – nothing less than debonair 007 suits and Bond Girl allure will do.

Tickets are £80 for entry and dinner or £25 for entry alone. Doors open at 6pm, open until 4am.

The Balmoral Hogmanay Gala Ball

(The Balmoral, 1 Princes St, EH2 2EQ)

One of the hottest tickets in town, The Balmoral's shindig is an elegant affair firmly rooted in Scottish tradition.

Guests will be welcomed with a champagne and canapé reception and a pipe and drums performance, followed by a hearty dinner paired with fine wines in the Sir Walter Scott Suite.

The ceilidh band will get you to your feet after dinner, guiding you through each step until midnight, when everyone will join hands for Auld Lang Syne and watch the fireworks against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle. After the bells, you can dance into the wee small hours.

7pm - 1.20am; tickets £355 per person

New Year's Eve Early Tasting Menu, The Lookout

(Calton Hill EH7 5A)

Perhaps you'd like to round out the year with a spot of gastronomical decadence and spectacular views of the city?

The Lookout at the top of Calton Hill will be serving up a seven-course tasting menu with a glass of champagne on arrival.

As midnight approaches, you’ll be invited to make your way outside to experience the breathtaking city skyline views and fireworks from the Lookout’s terrace, with a dram or glass of champagne to toast the bells.

The most elegant Hogmanay you're likely to find.

From 8.30pm; £250 for seven courses, including a glass of champagne on arrival, tea/coffee and petits fours, and a dram/glass of champagne before the bells.

Hogmanay Fiesta, La Belle Angele

(11 Hastie's Close, EH1 1HJ)

If you prefer rum to whisky and take steel drums over bagpipes, this tropical carnival could be the perfect way to ring in the new year.

The night will see the Edinburgh club's resident DJs going head to head with their Glasgow rivals Strawberry Jam in a battle of the beats, pumping out a stream of dancehall, samba, latin bass and afrobeat tunes.

The perfect recipe for Hogmanay with a twist.

Tickets are £12 in advance, £15 on the door. Doors at 11pm, closes at 5am.

Nightvision Hogmanay, The Liquid Room

(9C Victoria St, EH1 2HE)

For many Hogmanay is the time to do away with delusions of elegance and really cut loose.

The Liquid Room will once again be fully embracing that spirit by throwing a big party well into the wee hours, with DJs Alan Fitzpatrick and Patrick Topping on board to keep things jumping.

Taking over all four rooms of the freshly re-developed club, this year's Hogmanay is set to be bigger than ever.

From 10.30pm until 5am; tickets £55.95

Hogmanay at the SKYbar

(34 Bread Street, EH3 9AF)

Located at the very top of the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Edinburgh's city centre, The SKYbar prides itself on offering a laid back atmosphere and a first-class view.

Given that one of the main features of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations is its spectacular fireworks display, that makes it the perfect place to ring in the New Year.

As well as an unbeatable view of the city, this exclusive spot (it only opens one day a month, most of the year) will also be serving up hot portions of mac'n'cheese to help you settle in for an evening of relaxed celebration in front of Edinburgh's striking skyline.

8pm - 1am; tickets £60

Ceilidh Under The Castle

(King's Stables Road, EH1 2JY)

Far and away the most traditional way to celebrate Hogmanay is with a night of Scottish dancing beneath the magnificent sight of Edinburgh Castle.

Join hands with old friends and prepare to make some new ones as you're guided through a roster of old-fashioned Scottish dances, courtesy of three different Ceilidh bands: Sleekit Beasties, Skyte! and Cool Ceol Ceilidh Band.

The Gay Gordons, the Canadian Barndance and all the other classics will be belting out, perfect for newcomers and old hands alike.

After a few hours of being thrown around, you'll be perfectly placed to watch the sky light up, as the fireworks illuminate the castle above you.

From 7.30pm (no entry after 10.30pm); tickets £65 standard / £145 Premium (granting entry to additional bars and facilities)

Dine's Hogmanay Gala

(10 Cambridge St, EH1 2ED)

For a truly swinging celebration, wild and sophisticated at the same time, you'll need a touch of that Frank Sinatra magic.

Since ol' blue eyes himself is no longer available, Dine have arranged for the next best thing: Edinburgh's esteemed Rat Pack tribute act, Gavin Paul.

Before he croons out some whisky-smooth hits, and after enjoying an elegant selection of champagne and canapés, partygoers can settle down into their sumptuous four course dinner created by star chef Stuart Muir, using the best Scottish produce.

A cool, classy way to round out 2019.

£145 per person, from 7.30pm to 1am.

Hogmanay Hootenany at The Pitt

(125 Pitt St, Edinburgh EH6 4DE)

Streetfood market The Pitt in Leith is putting on another Hogmanay bash, with live bluegrass, a brass band and a ceilidh band so you can dance the night away.

While the food menu is still to be confirmed, you can expect three of The Pitt's award-winning streetfood traders and plenty of drinks on tap. This year the warehouse will be heated to boot.

Once the live bands are exhausted, a DJ will take over to guide the party into the New Year.

Those who want so spend the dying embers of 2019 chowing down on some of The Pitt's finest should keep in mind that, even though it's bigger than ever this year, this party is certain to sell out, so get your tickets now!

7pm - 2am; £27.50 per person (including a drinks coupon and a token for one of the food stalls)