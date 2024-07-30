'Yes-Ya-Yebo!': A Celebration of South Africa's Diverse Cultures

Yes-Ya-Yebo! is a celebration of the 12 official languages of South Africa, expressed through song and dance, all imbued with a unique township vibe! From the traditional Gumboot Dance and The Click Song to modern hits like Jerusalema, the audience will gain insights into their lives in the township and their aspirations for the future. The performers are eager to share their energy and the joy of their cultures.

The show, brought to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival by The Imibala Trust, received five 5-star reviews in 2023 and coverage from BBC worldwide, UK, and Al-Jazeera.

In 2024, the show returns, bigger and better. If you missed out last year, now is your chance! The cast will be showcasing their vibrant South African culture. The group includes five returning performers and five new dancers and singers. The audience will learn about their lives in the township and their hopes for the future.

The show promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, making you laugh, cry, and irresistibly drawn to join in the dancing. If you love high-energy shows with emotional depth, you’ll want to come back again and again.

Imibala’s goal for the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 is to raise funds to provide Performing Arts courses and qualifications for this extremely talented cast. The excitement in their hearts is palpable! In 2024, with 4 new cast members, alongside four returnees, Yes-Ya-Yebo! is a different show with more dancing, more singing, and even more energy. From the rhythmic acapella beats of the Gum Boot dance, and the soulful Click Song, to the electrifying modern hit Calm Down and the ‘just you try and NOT get up to dance’ joyous hit Jerusalema.

Yes-Ya-Yebo! is more than just a show - it will leave you smiling and elated long after the final bow and deeply informed about the lives of these young people, all from the small townships of Nomzamo, Lwandle and Macassar.

This "memorable", "dynamic and vibrant" show fills the stage with "charisma" and "boundless energy, dancing to an upbeat tune of elation". These "natural born performers" "talent was infinitely prevalent" and "this hour was one most definitely well spent". An all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza celebrating South Africa's 12 official languages. All sprinkled with that unique township vibe. "This is a celebration of something much bigger than just a show and will give you a spring in your step when you leave." www.YesYaYebo.com

The Ballroom Counting House Free Fringe 5.30pm - 6.25pm August 1 - 25 (not 7/14/21) In 2023 Yes-Ya-Yebo! received two 5-star reviews, a 4-star review, a ‘Spirit of the Fringe’ award, a nomination for the Offies, and lots of TV coverage.

Meet The Cast!

Quotes from: ***** EntertainmentNow, ***** BroadwayWorld, **** Mervspotfringe, Winner: MERVYN STUTTER'S SPIRIT OF THE FRINGE AWARD, Nominated: The Offies