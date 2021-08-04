Watch free EIF performances in the comfort of your own home

The EIF At Home in partnership with abrdn lets you discover artists from this year's festival at home for free

Experience performances from the comfort of your own home,18 full-length performances available to watch for free

The EIF digital programme features newly commissioned dance works made for film as well as classical and contemporary music, opera, theatre and spoken word performances captured during the 2021 festival. Highlights include the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Nicola Benedetti, the Chineke! Orchestra, Akram Khan, the National Theatre of Scotland and Talisk. The digital programme will also extend into October and November, providing a global platform for some of our artists beyond the festival season.