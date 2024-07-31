“Tide” Is Coming to 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Experimental performances held at Greenside @ George Street from August 12th - 24th, 2024

Tide presented by The Beachcombers is coming to Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year. Produced, directed, and written by Langyue “Petunia” Hu, the show will run from August 12th - 24th at Greenside @ George Street’s Lime Studio.

Tide follows the love story of two girls as they explore the trauma of sexual assault and familial loss in a problematic silent retreat near the ocean. The show portrays their melancholic yet romantic encounter like a captivating oil painting. It is thrilling, subtle, passionate, and vulnerable in the best way. The stage starts as a blank canvas with three bottles of red, blue, and yellow paint. As the story unfolds, two actors smear the color everywhere, leading up to a forbidden kiss, but with paint.

The Beachcombers is an international actors ensemble founded by Langyue “Petunia” Hu who is based between New York and Shanghai. The entirely female and non-binary creative team with diverse cultural backgrounds aims to shine a light on underrepresented identities and trauma. Their creative methods are deeply rooted in physical movements, visual metaphors, absurdism, and eco-feminism. In the Edinburgh Fringe Production of Tide, the creative team includes Langyue “Petunia” Hu as producer-director-writer, Yifan Cheng as designer, and Emie Liu as stage manager. The cast will feature Lan “Lisa" Jiang as Luna, Dianxi “Athena” Yin as Cordelia.

Conceptual photo of Tide, performing with red, blue, and yellow paint