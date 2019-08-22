These are the 2019 nominees for Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards
Celebrating the talent of both established and up-and-coming comedians performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the awards are now in their 39th year.
This is the full line-up for this year’s nominees for the best comedy show.
1. Darren Harriott: Good Heart Yute @ Pleasance Courtyard
A 2017 Best Newcomer nominee, 30 and having never been in love, Darren is trying to work himself out. He speaks about male vulnerability, gangs, under 16 ravers, the LGBT school protests, straight pride and love.
2. The Delightful Sausage: Ginsters Paradise @ Monkey Barrell
Award-winning double act created by Chris Cantrill and Amy Gledhill are back with an all-new sketch comedy nightmare. This time the perennial bad lads of Icklewick are at Ginsters Paradise, a holiday camp unlike any other.
Multi-award winning Australian Lardner is an exciting and unpredictable comedian. Theres no telling what shell do next in her surreal hour, from unhinged characters, bursts of songs or snippets of extreme true-life tales.