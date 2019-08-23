Theatre review: Within, Greenside at Nicolson Square, Edinburgh

The young man sitting before us needs to make changes in his life, so he turns to an app on his phone for salvation, or at least balance.

Within, Greenside at Nicolson Square * *

S.U.E. is the Spiritual Unification Enabler, and Joe talks to her on the end of a selfie stick as though she were real; while she relieves him of personal details of his life and access to all his other phone apps, including the ones through which he streams porn. Writer and performer Joe Furey gives an all-in performance, and synchronises well with Amelia Webber’s pre-recorded voiceover, yet character development is nearly nil and the logic of the algorithm (as if it would deny access to something and relent when asked nicely) is patchy. It feels like a sketch spun out to short play length.

DAVID POLLOCK

Until 24 August

