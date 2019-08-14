Theatre review: Wireless Operator, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

While this sincerely well-intentioned Second World War drama by Bob Baldwin and Max Kinnings ultimately doesn’t quite work, it shouldn’t detract from its impressive technical achievements.

Wireless Operator, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * *

Set in a Lancaster Bomber making a run over Germany, it’s atmospherically directed by Baldwin, inspired by his father’s experiences during the war and boasts an excellent sound design.

Thomas Dennis is convincingly nervy as John, the eponymous wireless operator, but the production continually interrupts its momentum in intervals where John addresses the audience directly, sharing flashbacks from his life. None of these add much depth to his character but they do undercut the tension.

Until 26 August.

