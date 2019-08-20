Theatre Review: Watching Glory Die Assembly Rooms (Venue 20), Edinburgh

Described by one critic as “a play I suspect the Canadian government would rather you didn’t see”, this heartbreaking drama by leading Canadian playwright Judith Thompson – a multiple award winner in Edinburgh ten years ago for her Iraq War trilogy The Palace Of The End – is loosely based on the real-life case of Canadian teenager Ashley Smith, who died in a women’s prison in Ontario in 2007, aged 19.

After initially being detained for throwing apples at a postman, Ashley, called Glory in the play, endured four years of solitary confinement before her suicide; the penal system could not tolerate her defiant and rebellious character, and finally – fatally – guards were instructed not to intervene in her suicide attempts until she had stopped breathing.

Thompson’s three-handed play – initially performed by the writer herself as a solo drama – offers us the voices of Glory’s adoptive mother, of the prison guard Glory knows best, and of Glory herself; and it’s possible that it loses some intensity from being divided among three performers who only rarely interact.

In the end, it comes across as a strangely untheatrical experience, focused entirely on the three voices and their words.

Yet in Thompson’s own production – for Windsor Feminist Theatre with Kelly Daniels – it still emerges as an urgent, necessary and shocking story from the heart of one of the world’s most apparently liberal democracies.

Kelli Fox, Kathryn Haggis and Nathanya Barnett all deliver moving and deeply-felt performances, as three women trapped in a system that cannot cope with Glory, and would rather watch her die than make the effort to change.

Until 25 August. Tomorrow 1:50pm

